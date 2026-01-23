Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In a video of the incident uploaded online, the GetGo car is seen with a part of its right front wheel attached to a tow truck.

SINGAPORE – A 49-year-old man who is believed to have driven a GetGo car that was found perched upon a slope in a Bishan carpark is assisting with police investigations into the incident.

Police said they were alerted to the accident which happened at the service road of Block 248 Bishan Street 22 , at about 4.30pm on Jan 22.

GetGo is a popular car-sharing operator.

In a video of the incident uploaded to the SGRV Admin Facebook page , the GetGo car is seen resting on the slope, its rear elevated above the carpark and in the foliage border . The front of the car rests on two yellow parking kerbs . A tow truck can be seen right in front of it.

A police car and officers are also seen on site.

In response to queries, a GetGo spokesperson told The Straits Times : “We are aware of the incident. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time.

“At GetGo, the safety of our users and the community is of utmost importance. Our priority continues to be ensuring the safety of our user and offering the necessary support.”