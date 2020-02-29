Police investigating 99 people for cheating, money laundering

SINGAPORE - A total of 99 people, aged between 15 and 71, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in 565 cases of scams.

In a statement on Saturday morning (Feb 29), the Police said the scams mainly comprise online purchase scams, where victims lost more than $416,150.

This is following a two-week enforcement operation between Feb 17 and Feb 28 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police divisions.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating or money laundering.

If convicted of cheating, they could face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

If convicted of money laundering, they could face a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

The police have advised members of the public to be wary of online advertisements of items at cheap prices and not to buy on impulse. They should read the reviews of the seller before committing to the purchase.

Scammers may also use a local bank account or provide a copy of their NRIC or driver's licence to make them look like genuine sellers.

The public should also avoid making payments or deposits in advance. They should try to use shopping platforms or other arrangements that allow their payment to be released to the seller only after they have received the item. Alternatively, they can arrange to meet the seller and pay only on delivery.

Members of the public should always reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they would be held accountable if these accounts are linked to illegal transactions.