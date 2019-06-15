Police investigating 80 suspected scammers for duping victims of $150,400

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 80 people who are believed to have scammed victims of over $150,400.

In a statement on Saturday (June 15), the police said that officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police divisions conducted a five-day enforcement operation that ended on Friday.

They said that 53 men and 27 women, aged between 16 and 68, are currently assisting in investigations for their suspected involvement in 212 scam cases, which were mainly online purchase scams.

They are being investigated for cheating or money laundering, police added.

Anyone found guilty of cheating may face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, while those convicted of money laundering may be jailed for up to 10 years and/or fined up to $500,000.

In the statement, the police also advised the public to adopt the following measures against online purchase scams.

Shoppers should be wary of online advertisements selling items at cheap prices that may sound too good to be true. They should not buy on impulse and instead, read the reviews of the seller before buying.

Police also cautioned buyers that scammers may use a local bank account or provide a copy of their NRIC or driver's licence to dupe them into believing that they are genuine sellers.

Online shoppers should also avoid making payments or deposits in advance.

They should try to use shopping platforms that only release their payment to sellers when the item has been received, or arrange to meet the seller in person before paying.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these accounts are linked to illegal transactions," the police said in the statement.

The public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.