Police investigating 2 fires in Sungei Kadut industrial estate that appear to be deliberate

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The fire at 51 Sungei Kadut Street 1 involved wooden materials and was extinguished by SCDF with two water jets.

SINGAPORE – The police are investigating two fires that broke out in the Sungei Kadut industrial estate over two days, after they appear to have been deliberate.

In a statement on March 12, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said no injuries were reported in both incidents, which occurred on March 10 and 11 .

However, preliminary findings show that both fires were started intentionally, it added.

On March 10 , firefighters were alerted to the incident at 56 Sungei Kadut Drive at about 6.45am and put out the flames with two water jets.

The fire involved tins of paint within the premises.

The next day, at about 7.40am , SCDF was alerted to another fire at 51 Sungei Kadut Street 1 .

The fire involved wooden materials on the first floor of a building. SCDF extinguished the fire using two water jets.

JTC Corporation, which oversees planning and development of Sungei Kadut , said in a statement on March 12 that it is working closely with SCDF and the police on their investigations and is also enhancing its security provisions.

As Sungei Kadut will be redeveloped into Sungei Kadut Eco-District, JTC is recovering sites as leases expire and carrying out demolition progressively, it said.

Existing companies in the area have been reminded to stay vigilant and report any unusual activities to the police, it added.