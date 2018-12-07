Police probing 18 money changers suspected of possessing fake kyat notes after Singaporean couple's arrest in Myanmar

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 18 Singapore money changers for allegedly possessing fake Myanmar currency notes, after two Singaporeans were arrested in Yangon for using these notes during their trip.

In a statement on Thursday (Dec 6), police said that they had received a report last Thursday that two Singaporeans had been arrested for using fake kyat notes in Yangon.

The two Singaporeans are currently receiving consular help from the Singapore Embassy in Myanmar, police said.

According to Myanmar's Ministry of Information, the Singaporean couple, who are in their 40s, had used the fake notes to pay for their entrance fees at the southern stairway of the pagoda last Wednesday.

Myanmar police noticed that they had three fake notes and conducted a search, they said in a Facebook post.

The official Global New Light of Myanmar reported that the authorities had seized a total of 45 fake Myanmar currency notes.

During police interrogation, the couple said that they had allegedly received the kyat from a money changer at The Arcade, the report added.

Singapore police mounted a raid on the money changer and found fake 10,000 kyat notes with the same serial numbers starting with AG and AE.

Officers subsequently conducted raids at 17 other money changers here on Monday and Tuesday. Similar fake kyat notes were found in those raids.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported on Friday that the female victim works in a local shipping company and was attending a training programme in the Yangon office. Her husband had flown there to accompany her.

It is understood that the both of them are still in Myanmar.

Anyone convicted for using fake currency notes may be jailed for up to 20 years and fined. Those found guilty of possessing fake currency notes may be jailed for up to 15 years.

In the statement, the police reminded the public to be vigilant and to examine any kyat notes with the same serial numbers starting with prefixes AG and AE.

Those who suspect that they have received a fake Myanmar currency note are advised to adopt the following measures:

- Report it to the nearest neighbourhood police centre;

- Delay, if possible, the person who gives the fake notes and call the police immediately;

- Take note of the person's appearance, such as his or her gender, race, age, height, built, clothing and tattoo, as well as the language or dialect spoken. If the person has a companion, observe him or her too.

- If the person drives, note his or her vehicle's registration number; and

- Limit the handling of the suspected note and place it in a protective covering, such as an envelope, to prevent further tampering. Hand it over to the police immediately.