Police investigating 10 men and 3 women for illegal gambling, safe distancing breaches

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 10 men and three women for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities and non-compliance with safe distancing measures (SDM).

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted an operation on Thursday (Sept 16) at around 9.30pm in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and found 13 people allegedly gathering and engaging in gambling-related activities in a residential unit, the police said in a statement on Friday.

A 39-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested for allegedly using the unit as a common gaming house.

Five other men and two women, aged between 31 and 51, were arrested for allegedly gaming in a common gaming house.

Under the Common Gaming Houses Act, those who use a place as a common gaming house can be fined between $5,000 and $50,000 and jailed up to three years. Those gaming in a common gaming house can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

For non-compliance with SDM, those found guilty can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

"The police take a serious view against all forms of illegal gambling activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against offenders in accordance with the law. Members of the public are advised not to engage in any form of illegal gambling and to comply with the prevailing SDM," the police said in the statement.

Police investigations are ongoing.