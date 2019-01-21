Police hunt for wanted NSF who fled checks at Woodlands

The authorities are searching for a full-time national serviceman (NSF) who fled from police yesterday morning while bleeding from his left thigh.

The police told The Straits Times that at around 6.10am, their officers conducted checks on two men at Block 365 Woodlands Avenue 1.

During the checks, one of the men, a 22-year-old who had fresh lacerations on his left thigh, suddenly bolted and fled from the area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is an NSF who is wanted by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for being absent without official leave.

At 3.35pm, a lookout message was sent to various taxi drivers telling them to keep an eye out for the suspect, who was described as tall, slim and wearing a black shirt with shorts and slippers. He was also bleeding from his left thigh.

Anyone who spotted him was instructed to call the police at 999.

ST understands that as of 11.30pm yesterday, the man was still at large and no arrests had been made.

Police are investigating the matter.