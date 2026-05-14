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SINGAPORE - Whether on ships or in buildings, pirates or terrorists could lose whatever advantage they might have when faced with armed policemen donning jet-propelled suits to confront them.

Much like Tony Stark’s Iron Man of the Avengers series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, jet-propelled manpacks will allow some officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) to fly in to board hostile ships.

Meanwhile, a weaponised unmanned system (WUS), or drone, that can be deployed in tandem to provide cover fire for the officers calls to mind Marvel superhero Falcon’s combat and reconnaissance drone, Redwing. It can also be used to storm buildings.

On May 14, SPF said it was exploring the deployment of both the WUS and jet-propelled suits during special operations.

These could include boarding hostile vessels or dealing with armed assailants holed up in a building. The weaponised drones could also help officers breach booby-trapped entry points.

A weaponised unmanned system, or drone, can be deployed in tandem to provide cover fire for the officers. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Speaking to the media at the Police Coast Guard’s Brani Regional Base, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said the Home Team agencies have been using drones. But the latest development today sees drones being equipped with weapons for specialist operations.

He said: “For some time now, I have asked SPF (and) other Home Team departments to really push down this route aggressively – and essentially, this technology can protect our officers. So, it’s a quantum upgrade from how policing was done some years ago.”

Mr Shanmugam said that incorporating such advanced technology has been part of the Home Team’s trajectory, but added that threat actors are also on the rise.

“You see people who want to do you harm. You see it around the world, the kind of technologies they use and the threat of terrorism, attacks and so on, have been there, and I would say, are increasing,” he said.

The jet-propelled suits, which weigh around 35kg, are manufactured by UK-based Gravity Industries, which claims that users can fly for around three minutes at a time at up to 137kmh.

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam watching a demonstration on the jet-propelled manpack at the Police Coast Guard’s Brani Regional Base on May 14. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Mr Shanmugam said: “It gives you speed, it gives you tactical advantage. It gives cover to our officers who are coming on the boats, and it keeps down potential aggressors who may otherwise be shooting at our officers who are coming on the boats.”

Trials for both the jet suit and the WUS will be conducted over the coming months.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Leon Chan said SPF will take a measured approach when putting such new technologies to trial or deployment.

SAC Chan, SPF’s director of operations, said: “The use of WUS has to be governed by strict legal principles, clear rules of engagement, and robust safeguards to ensure any deployment remains appropriate, proportionate and safe.”

The jet-propelled manpacks will allow some officers from the Singapore Police Force to fly in to board ships and storm buildings. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Drones have been used in police operations.

In May 2024, SPF said unmanned aerial vehicles have been operationalised by the Special Operations Command (SOC) – the police’s elite unit – since 2023.

Then, SPF said the SOC can deploy five types of drones weighing between 350g and 7kg. They are used to access tight or inaccessible areas to allow officers to get a better understanding of an incident or to help in decision-making processes.

Drones were used recently to nab housebreaking suspects.

In November 2024, the police deployed drones with thermal imaging sensors for an anti-vice operation in Little India, leading to the arrest of seven men for suspected vice activities in a shophouse unit.

Drones have also been deployed to monitor crowd size and movement during New Year’s Day celebrations.