Police disperses crowd at Esplanade underpass

Police seen dispersing crowds at the Esplanade underpass on Sunday afternoon. Many people had gathered at the underpass which connects CityLink Mall and Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay to avoid the heavy downpour, the Chinese-language daily Lianhe Za
Police seen dispersing crowds at the Esplanade underpass on Sunday afternoon. Many people had gathered at the underpass which connects CityLink Mall and Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay to avoid the heavy downpour, the Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported. Some were seated on picnic mats drying their shoes. The Esplanade underpass is a common meeting place for foreign domestic workers on Sundays. Within half an hour of the arrival of the police, however, the crowd had packed up their belongings and left the scene. 

