Police cordon at Geylang Lorong 23 after suspected WWII bomb found

SINGAPORE - A Geylang street was cordoned off on Monday afternoon (July 23) after a suspected World War II bomb was found at a construction site.

A worker had been digging at a half-constructed building on Lorong 23 when he made the discovery at around 9.15am.

Police were called to the scene at around 10am and by 12.15pm, the entire street was cordoned off and seven police vehicles were spotted.

A bomb disposal squad was believed to be on the scene and by 1.15pm the cordon had been scaled back to just the construction site.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers were seen leaving the site 15 minutes later, while around 30 construction workers were seen taking shelter under the nearby MRT track.

Mr Roslan Abdul Ghani, a 58-year-old driver who works nearby, said: "The police came into the building and asked us to evacuate the place at around 11.30am."