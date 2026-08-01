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Police close access to areas near National Stadium due to crowding at NDP 2026 Preview

The police have closed access to some areas near the National Stadium.

SINGAPORE – Members of the public are advised to avoid areas near the National Stadium owing to crowding at the National Day Preview 2.

In a Facebook post on Aug 1, the police said they have closed access to Stadium Riverside Walk and the Water Sports Centre in the Kallang precinct, because of “growing crowds around Kallang Basin area”.

“Members of public are advised to avoid these areas,” they said.

The public is advised to check online map Crowd@NationalStadium or the police’s Facebook page for the latest information.

The map is available from 5pm to 10.30pm on Aug 1 and Aug 9, the day of the actual parade.

Those going to areas around the National Stadium on both days are advised to check real-time crowd levels first.

Police officers, Singapore Armed Forces personnel and auxiliary police officers are regulating the crowd flow along areas such as Stadium Riverside Walk, Tanjong Rhu and the Republic Avenue promenade during the preview on Aug 1.

The Stadium, Tanjong Rhu and Nicoll Highway MRT stations are expected to be very crowded, with the public encouraged to use other nearby stations, such as Kallang and Mountbatten.

Trains may temporarily bypass stations if they are too crowded, the police said.

Additionally, the public is not allowed to stop and congregate at footways on Merdeka Bridge and Tanjong Rhu Bridge.

“Members of the public are strongly advised not to cycle in the vicinity of the National Stadium, as the area is expected to be congested,” the police said in an earlier media statement.

“Cycling under such conditions poses a high risk of collision, which may result in injury to oneself and others.”

Roads within the area bound by the National Stadium, Singapore Indoor Stadium, Leisure Park Kallang, Jalan Benaan Kapal, Kallang Field, Decathlon Kallang, Kallang Tennis Centre and Home of Athletics are closed till 11pm on Aug 1.

Tanjong Rhu Place and Tanjong Rhu View are also closed to traffic till 11pm on Aug 1.

Traffic delays are expected along Guillemard Road, Sims Way, Nicoll Highway, Mountbatten Road, Tanjong Rhu Road and Stadium Boulevard.

After the event, the public should be patient and follow the directions of those on duty to facilitate crowd dispersal, which is expected to be gradual after the celebrations because of large crowds, the police said.