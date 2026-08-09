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Access to several areas near National Stadium reopened after restrictions due to NDP 2026 crowds

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Marisa Yeo

SINGAPORE – The police have reopened access to several areas near the National Stadium, after closing them owing to crowding at the National Day Parade.

The police had closed off access to these areas from around 6pm on Aug 9.

In a Facebook post at about 9.20pm, they said that the crowd situation had eased and all areas had been reopened to the public.

Earlier, the police had said that several areas had been closed given the “growing crowds around Kallang Basin area”, including the Stadium Riverside Walk, Water Sports Centre, Tanjong Rhu Lookout Tower, several parts of Tanjong Rhu Promenade, and Marina Promenade (viewing deck).

Members of the public were advised to avoid these areas.

The public can continue to check Crowd@NationalStadium – https://go.gov.sg/crowd-at-national-stadium – or the police’s Facebook page for the latest information until 10.30pm on Aug 9.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.