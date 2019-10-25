Woman arrested for stripping in public after altercation in Middle Road

SINGAPORE - A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after she took off her clothes - and underwear - during an altercation in Middle Road on Thursday (Oct 24).

In a video circulating online, a woman is seen chasing after a man wearing a red T-shirt, before tearing off her dress and her panties while shouting and pointing at the retreating man.

Another man in a white top pulls up her underwear before escorting her away from the scene.

The police said they received a call for assistance at 2.11am on Thursday and that the woman had been arrested for public nuisance.

In Singapore, nudity in a public place or a private place exposed to public view is considered obscene and is an offence. The offence carries a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

The police said they are investigating the incident.