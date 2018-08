SINGAPORE - Police have arrested an armed suspect who attempted to rob a pawnshop outside Boon Lay MRT station last Saturday (July 28).

The man had staged a failed robbery attempt using a knife and a replica gun.

When staff refused to hand over cash and jewellery, the man allegedly threatened to blow up the shop with an object that he claimed was an explosive device.

Police will be holding a press conference on Thursday 10am regarding the arrest.