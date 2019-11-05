Police arrest driver after motorcyclist dies in Bukit Batok road accident with car

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a car in Bukit Batok Road on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving the motorcycle and the car along Bukit Batok Road towards Choa Chu Kang Road at 10.51am.

The 57-year-old car driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, the police said.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, two people were assessed by an SCDF paramedic for minor injuries but they later declined to be taken to hospital.

Pictures taken of the aftermath of the accident show a blue police tent on the road next to a black Mercedes car.

A motorcycle is seen on its side behind the car, with debris on the ground.

The police are investigating the case.