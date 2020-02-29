Police arrest 37 people, seize more than $3,000 in sting operation against illegal gambling, prostitution

SINGAPORE - Police arrested 37 people and seized more than $3,000 in connection to illegal gambling and prostitution-related activities during a three-day sting operation.

Enforcement operation was conducted in Jalan Bukit Merah, Jalan Besar, Tiong Bahru Road, Syed Alwi Road, Keong Saik Road and Pearl's Hill Terrace over three days from Thursday (Feb 27), the police said in a statement released on Saturday (Feb 29).

Specifically, 14 women, aged between 22 and 40, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter. They were believed to have advertised their sexual services online and carried out the vices in hotels.

A 31-year-old man was also arrested for an offence under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Twenty men and two women, aged between 17 and 80, were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act and Remote Gambling Act. Cash amounting to $3,581 was confiscated.

Investigations are ongoing.

Landlords and hotel owners guilty of operating unlicensed brothels may be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to five years, or both.

Anyone who lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person may face a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to $10,000.

Anyone convicted of gaming in public may be fined up to $5,000 or jailed up to six months, or both.

Those found guilty of organising or managing remote gambling may be fined up to $200,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both.