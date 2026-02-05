Police appealing for information on missing 61-year-old man last seen in Woodlands

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The police on Feb 5 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 61-year-old man last seen in Woodlands.

Mr V Thiagarajan was last seen near 20 Woodlands Crescent on Feb 4 at about 10am .

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.