Police appealing for information on missing 31-year-old man last seen in Buangkok

Mr Shariz Ikhsan Shaharuddin was last seen near Block 995B Buangkok Crescent on Feb 6 at about 3am.



PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Vihanya Rakshika

SINGAPORE – The police on Feb 8 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 31-year-old man last seen in Buangkok.

Mr Shariz Ikhsan Shaharuddin was last seen near Block 995B Buangkok Crescent on Feb 6 at about 3am.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at 

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

