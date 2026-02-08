Police appealing for information on missing 31-year-old man last seen in Buangkok

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Shariz Ikhsan Shaharuddin was last seen near Block 995B Buangkok Crescent on Feb 6 at about 3am.

SINGAPORE – The police on Feb 8 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 31-y ear-old man last seen in Buangkok .

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.