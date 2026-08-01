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Police appeal for missing teen, last seen in Changi Village

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Fong Jun Kai Titus was last seen in Changi Village at 6.50pm on Aug 1.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Andy Ng

  • A 17-year-old boy named Fong Jun Kai Titus has been reported missing in Singapore.
  • He was last seen near 1 Changi Village Road on August 1 at about 6.50pm, wearing a red T-shirt and black pants.
  • Police are appealing for information and can be contacted at 1800-255-0000 or via their website; all information will be kept confidential.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing, with the police issuing an appeal for information on his whereabouts on Aug 1.

Fong Jun Kai Titus was last seen near 1 Changi Village Road on Aug 1 at about 6.50pm, wearing a red T-shirt, black pants. He was also carrying a beige pouch.

Anyone with information may contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.