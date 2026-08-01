Police appeal for missing teen, last seen in Changi Village
- A 17-year-old boy named Fong Jun Kai Titus has been reported missing in Singapore.
- He was last seen near 1 Changi Village Road on August 1 at about 6.50pm, wearing a red T-shirt and black pants.
- Police are appealing for information and can be contacted at 1800-255-0000 or via their website; all information will be kept confidential.
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SINGAPORE – A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing, with the police issuing an appeal for information on his whereabouts on Aug 1.
Fong Jun Kai Titus was last seen near 1 Changi Village Road on Aug 1 at about 6.50pm, wearing a red T-shirt, black pants. He was also carrying a beige pouch.
Anyone with information may contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.