Police appeal for information on woman, 46, last seen nearly two weeks ago in Simei
SINGAPORE – The police on March 6 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ms Florence Ng Lai Fong, 46, who has been reported missing for close to two weeks.
She was last seen near Block 225 Simei Street 4, between 2pm and 5pm on Feb 21, wearing a T-shirt and a pair of shorts, and sporting a shaved head.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.