Police appeal for information on woman, 46, last seen nearly two weeks ago in Simei

Ms Florence Ng Lai Fong was last seen sporting a shaved head near Block 225 Simei Street 4 on Feb 21.

SINGAPORE – The police on March 6 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ms Florence Ng Lai Fong , 46, who has been reported missing for close to two weeks .

She was last seen near Block 225 S imei Street 4, between 2pm and 5pm on Feb 21, wearing a T-shirt and a pair of shorts, and sporting a shaved head.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.