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Police appeal for information on two missing people, last seen near Chai Chee Road and Bishan

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Lee Fatt Kow, 65, and Ryan Chin Ke En, 19, were last seen near Chai Chee Road and Bishan Place respectively.

Lee Fatt Kow, 65, and Ryan Chin Ke En, 19, were last seen near Chai Chee Road and Bishan Place respectively.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Andy Ng

  • Police are seeking information on two missing individuals last seen near Chai Chee Road and Bishan.
  • Lee Fatt Kow, 65, was last seen on Aug 2 wearing a white-striped shirt and black shorts.
  • Ryan Chin Ke En, 19, was last spotted on Aug 1 wearing a white T-shirt and shorts; police urge public to report sightings confidentially.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A man and a teenager have been reported missing, with the police issuing on Aug 4 an appeal for information on their whereabouts.

Lee Fatt Kow, 65, was last seen near Block 808C Chai Chee Road at around 8.30pm on Aug 2. He was wearing a white-striped shirt and black shorts.

Ryan Chin Ke En, 19, was last spotted in the vicinity of 9 Bishan Place at about 4pm on Aug 1, wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information may contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.