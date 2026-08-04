Police appeal for information on two missing people, last seen near Chai Chee Road and Bishan
- Police are seeking information on two missing individuals last seen near Chai Chee Road and Bishan.
- Lee Fatt Kow, 65, was last seen on Aug 2 wearing a white-striped shirt and black shorts.
- Ryan Chin Ke En, 19, was last spotted on Aug 1 wearing a white T-shirt and shorts; police urge public to report sightings confidentially.
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SINGAPORE – A man and a teenager have been reported missing, with the police issuing on Aug 4 an appeal for information on their whereabouts.
Lee Fatt Kow, 65, was last seen near Block 808C Chai Chee Road at around 8.30pm on Aug 2. He was wearing a white-striped shirt and black shorts.
Ryan Chin Ke En, 19, was last spotted in the vicinity of 9 Bishan Place at about 4pm on Aug 1, wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information may contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.