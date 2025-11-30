Police appeal for information on missing woman, last seen in Hougang
SINGAPORE - The police on Nov 30 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mdm Tan Siew Eng, 59.
Mdm Tan was last seen near Block 805 Hougang Central on Nov 29, at about 10.30am.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.