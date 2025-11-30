Police appeal for information on missing woman, last seen in Hougang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - The police on Nov 30 i ssued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mdm Tan Siew Eng , 59 .

Mdm Tan was last seen near Block 805 Hougang Central on Nov 29, at about 10.30am.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 , or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness .

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.