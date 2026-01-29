78-year-old woman who went missing in Tampines found
SINGAPORE - A 78-year-old woman reported missing in Tampines on Jan 29 has been found.
The woman, Ms Lau Miau King, had last been seen at All Saints Home at 11 Tampines Street 44 at about 9.30am that day, before she went missing.
The police issued an appeal for help the same day, asking anyone with information to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
