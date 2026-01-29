78-year-old woman who went missing in Tampines found

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Lau Miau King was last seen at All Saints Home at 11 Tampines Street 44 on Jan 29.

SINGAPORE - A 78-year-old woman reported missing in Tampines on Jan 29 has been found.

The woman, Ms Lau Miau King, had last been seen at All Saints Home at 11 Tampines Street 44 at about 9.30am that day, before she went missing .