Police appeal for information on missing woman, 76, last seen in Bukit Panjang
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
SINGAPORE – The police on Feb 6 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Madam Ng Mue Ting, 76.
Madam Ng was last seen near Block 640A Senja Close on Feb 5 at around 3pm.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.