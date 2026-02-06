Straitstimes.com header logo

Police appeal for information on missing woman, 76, last seen in Bukit Panjang

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Alessia Mah

SINGAPORE – The police on Feb 6 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Madam Ng Mue Ting, 76.

Madam Ng was last seen near Block 640A Senja Close on Feb 5 at around 3pm.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

