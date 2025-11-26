Police appeal for information on missing woman last seen in Sengkang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Madam Nah Ah Lian was last seen near Block 206C Compassvale Lane at 10.35am on Nov 26.

SINGAPORE – The police on Nov 26 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Madam Nah Ah Lian, 74.

She was last seen in the vicinity of Block 206C Compassvale Lane at 10.35am that day.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 , or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.