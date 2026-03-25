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Found: 74-year-old woman last seen in Hougang

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Madam Ong Ah Hoi, who was reported missing, had last been seen near Block 541 Hougang Avenue 8 on March 24 at about 7pm.

Madam Ong Ah Hoi, who was reported missing, had last been seen near Block 541 Hougang Avenue 8 on March 24 at about 7pm.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Ann Chen

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SINGAPORE – A 74-year-old who was reported missing and had last been seen in Hougang on March 24 has been found, the police said in an update on March 25.

The police had issued an appeal earlier on March 25 for information on Madam Ong Ah Hoi, who was previously spotted wearing a white T-shirt with floral and polka dot prints, and a pair of black pants, near Block 541 Hougang Avenue 8 at about 7pm the day before.

Anyone with information linked to the case was asked to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information would be kept strictly confidential, the police had said.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.