Found: 74-year-old woman last seen in Hougang

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Madam Ong Ah Hoi, who was reported missing, had last been seen near Block 541 Hougang Avenue 8 on March 24 at about 7pm.

SINGAPORE – A 74-year-old who was reported missing and had last been seen in Hougang on March 24 has been found , the police said in an update on March 25 .

The police had issued an appeal earlier on March 25 for information on Madam Ong Ah Hoi, who was previously spotted wearing a white T-shirt with floral and polka dot prints, and a pair of black pants, near Block 541 Hougang Avenue 8 at about 7pm the day before .

Anyone with information linked to the case was asked to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information would be kept strictly confidential, the police had said.