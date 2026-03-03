Police appeal for information on missing woman, 71, last seen in Woodlands

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Madam Seet Geok Chye was last seen near Block 603 Woodlands Drive 42 on March 2 at about 8am.

SINGAPORE – The police on March 3 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Madam Seet Geok Chye, 7 1.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.