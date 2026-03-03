Police appeal for information on missing woman, 71, last seen in Woodlands
SINGAPORE – The police on March 3 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Madam Seet Geok Chye, 71.
She was last seen near Block 603 Woodlands Drive 42 at about 8am on March 2.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.