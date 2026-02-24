Police appeal for information on missing woman, 63, last seen in Sembawang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Madam Tan Bee Geok was last seen near Block 493 Admiralty Link at about 6am on Feb 24.

SINGAPORE – The police on Feb 24 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Madam Tan Bee Geok , 63 .

She was wearing a pink T-shirt and dark blue shorts.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.