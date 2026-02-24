Police appeal for information on missing woman, 63, last seen in Sembawang
SINGAPORE – The police on Feb 24 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Madam Tan Bee Geok, 63.
She was last seen near Block 493 Admiralty Link at about 6am on Feb 24.
She was wearing a pink T-shirt and dark blue shorts.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.