Police appeal for information on missing woman, 46, last seen in Tampines
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
SINGAPORE - The police on Dec 3 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ms Khoo Kim Kee Kareen, 46.
Ms Khoo was last seen near Block 109 Simei Street 1 at about 3.40pm on Dec 2.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.