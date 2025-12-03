Straitstimes.com header logo

Police appeal for information on missing woman, 46, last seen in Tampines

Ms Khoo Kim Kee Kareen was last seen near Block 109 Simei Street 1 at about 3.40pm on Dec 2.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Alessia Mah

SINGAPORE - The police on Dec 3 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ms Khoo Kim Kee Kareen, 46.

Ms Khoo was last seen near Block 109 Simei Street 1 at about 3.40pm on Dec 2.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

