Police appeal for information on missing woman, 4-year-old girl, last seen in Upper Boon Keng Road
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SINGAPORE - The police on April 7 appealed for information on the whereabouts of a 36-year-old woman and a four-year-old girl, who were last seen in Upper Boon Keng Road.
Ms Haja Ali Sakina Beevi was wearing a pink headscarf and a floral dress, and the girl, Nur Nazriya Abdul Kalam Azad, was wearing a red-and-white hoodie jacket and a dress. They were last seen at about 3.30pm on April 7 around Block 2B Upper Boon Keng Road, in the Kallang/Whampoa area.
Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.