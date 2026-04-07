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Police appeal for information on missing woman, 4-year-old girl, last seen in Upper Boon Keng Road

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Ms Haja Ali Sakina Beevi and Nur Nazriya Abdul Kalam Azad (right) were last seen at about 3.30pm on April 7, around Block 2B Upper Boon Keng Road.

Ms Haja Ali Sakina Beevi and Nur Nazriya Abdul Kalam Azad (right) were last seen at about 3.30pm on April 7, around Block 2B Upper Boon Keng Road.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Gabrielle Andres

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SINGAPORE - The police on April 7 appealed for information on the whereabouts of a 36-year-old woman and a four-year-old girl, who were last seen in Upper Boon Keng Road.

Ms Haja Ali Sakina Beevi was wearing a pink headscarf and a floral dress, and the girl, Nur Nazriya Abdul Kalam Azad, was wearing a red-and-white hoodie jacket and a dress. They were last seen at about 3.30pm on April 7 around Block 2B Upper Boon Keng Road, in the Kallang/Whampoa area.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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