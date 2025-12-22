Police appeal for information on missing woman, 35, last seen in Siglap
SINGAPORE - The police on Dec 22 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ms Huang Wei Ting.
The 35-year-old woman was last seen near Bowmont Gardens in Siglap, clad in a grey checkered T-shirt, a pair of black shorts and a pair of black sandals, at about 10.45am on Dec 18.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.