Police appeal for information on missing woman, 35, last seen in Siglap

Ms Huang Wei Ting was last seen near Bowmont Gardens on Dec 18.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

SINGAPORE - The police on Dec 22 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ms Huang Wei Ting.

The 35-year-old woman was last seen near Bowmont Gardens in Siglap, clad in a grey checkered T-shirt, a pair of black shorts and a pair of black sandals, at about 10.45am on Dec 18.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

