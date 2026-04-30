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Police appeal for information on missing woman, 21, last seen in Bedok

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Ms Chua was last seen near Block 539 Bedok North Street 3.

Ms Alena Chua Li Shan was last seen near Block 539 Bedok North Street 3.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Sherlyn Sim

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SINGAPORE – The police on April 30 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ms Alena Chua Li Shan, 21.

She was last seen near Block 539 Bedok North Street 3 wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and dark blue Crocs sandals. The police did not say when she was last seen.

Anyone with information may contact the police at 1800-255-0000, or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.