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Police appeal for information on missing teenager, 14, last seen in Bedok

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Tan Jing Kang Daryl was last seen near Block 25 New Upper Changi Road at about 5.15pm on April 9.

Tan Jing Kang Daryl was last seen near Block 25 New Upper Changi Road at about 5.15pm on April 9.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Wong Man Shun

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SINGAPORE – The police on April 10 appealed for information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Tan Jing Kang Daryl.

Daryl was last seen near Block 25 New Upper Changi Road at about 5.15pm on April 9, the police said.

He was wearing a black shirt and black pants, they added.

Anyone with information on Daryl may call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.