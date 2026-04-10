Police appeal for information on missing teenager, 14, last seen in Bedok

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Tan Jing Kang Daryl was last seen near Block 25 New Upper Changi Road at about 5.15pm on April 9.

SINGAPORE – The police on April 10 appealed for information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Tan Jing Kang Daryl.

Daryl was last seen near Block 25 New Upper Changi Road at about 5.15pm on April 9, the police said.

He was wearing a black shirt and black pants, they added.

Anyone with information on Daryl may call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.