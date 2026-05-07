Police appeal for information on missing teen, last seen in Tampines

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Quintus Lim Zhi Jun was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, and carrying a black bag.

SINGAPORE – A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing, with the police on May 7 issuing an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Quintus Lim Zhi Jun was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, and carrying a black bag, near Block 299B Tampines Street 22 on May 5, at about 9.40pm.

Anyone with information may contact the police on 1800-255-0000 or at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.