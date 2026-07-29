Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Police appeal for information on missing teen, last seen in Punggol

Destinee Loo Xing Yi, 15, was last seen near Block 443A New Punggol Road at about 8.30pm on June 29.

SINGAPORE – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing for a month, with the police issuing on July 29 an appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Destinee Loo Xing Yi was last seen near Block 443A New Punggol Road at about 8.30pm on June 29, wearing a black top, shorts, and slippers.

Anyone with information may contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.