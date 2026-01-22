Straitstimes.com header logo

Police appeal for information on missing teen, 17, last seen in Bukit Panjang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Poon Jun Jie was last seen near Block 505A Jelapang Road at about 8pm on Jan 21.

Poon Jun Jie was last seen near Block 505A Jelapang Road at about 8pm on Jan 21.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Alessia Mah

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – The police on Jan 22 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Poon Jun Jie.

Jun Jie was last seen near Block 505A Jelapang Road on Jan 21, at about 8pm.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

More on this topic
Appeal for information on missing 40-year-old man last seen in Bedok
Missing 88-year-old man last seen in Sengkang found: Police
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.