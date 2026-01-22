Police appeal for information on missing teen, 17, last seen in Bukit Panjang
SINGAPORE – The police on Jan 22 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Poon Jun Jie.
Jun Jie was last seen near Block 505A Jelapang Road on Jan 21, at about 8pm.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.