Police appeal for information on missing man, 95, last seen in Bukit Batok

Mr Teo Chin Tam was last seen near Block 164 Bukit Batok Street 11 at 4pm on March 12.

SINGAPORE – The police on March 13 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Teo Chin Tam, 95.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.