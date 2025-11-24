Straitstimes.com header logo

Man, 90, found after being reported missing in Bukit Merah

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Pang Lee Meng was reported missing after he was last seen near Block 112B Depot Road on Nov 23.

Mr Pang Lee Meng was reported missing after he was last seen near Block 112B Depot Road on Nov 23.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Alessia Mah

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE - A 90-year-old man who was reported missing since Nov 23 has been found, said the police in an update on Nov 24.

The police had earlier on Nov 24 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Pang Lee Meng, who was last seen near Block 112B Depot Road in Bukit Merah at about noon on Nov 23.

Anyone with information was requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information would be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

More on this topic
Police appeal for information on missing girl, 15, last seen in Hougang
Police appeal for information on missing 32-year-old man last seen in Sengkang
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.