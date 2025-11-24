Man, 90, found after being reported missing in Bukit Merah

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Pang Lee Meng was reported missing after he was last seen near Block 112B Depot Road on Nov 23.

SINGAPORE - A 90-year-old man who was reported missing since Nov 23 has been found, said the police in an update on Nov 24.

The police had earlier on Nov 24 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Pang Lee Meng, who was last seen near Block 112B Depot Road in Bukit Merah at about noon on Nov 23.

Anyone with information was requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information would be kept strictly confidential, the police added.