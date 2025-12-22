Police appeal for information on missing man, 74, last seen in Bukit Panjang
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
SINGAPORE - The police on Dec 22 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Chan Tuck Chew.
The 74-year-old man was last seen near Block 505 Jelapang Road in Bukit Panjang at about 4am on Dec 21.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.