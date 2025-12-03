Straitstimes.com header logo

Man, 72, found after being reported missing in Sengkang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Tay was last seen near Block 110 Sengkang East Way at 8.10pm on Dec 2.

Mr Tay Seow Chiang was reported missing after being last seen in Sengkang on Dec 2.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Alessia Mah

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE - A 72-year-old man reported missing since Dec 2 has been found, said the police in an update on Dec 3.

The police had earlier on Dec 3 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Tay Seow Chiang, who was last seen near Block 110 Sengkang East Way – which is the address of Sengkang General Hospital – at 8.10pm on Dec 2.

Anyone with information was requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information would be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

More on this topic
Police appeal for information on missing man, 57, last seen in Sembawang
Found: Missing woman last seen in Sengkang
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.