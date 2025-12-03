Man, 72, found after being reported missing in Sengkang
SINGAPORE - A 72-year-old man reported missing since Dec 2 has been found, said the police in an update on Dec 3.
The police had earlier on Dec 3 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Tay Seow Chiang, who was last seen near Block 110 Sengkang East Way – which is the address of Sengkang General Hospital – at 8.10pm on Dec 2.
Anyone with information was requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information would be kept strictly confidential, the police added.