Man, 72, found after being reported missing in Sengkang

Mr Tay Seow Chiang was reported missing after being last seen in Sengkang on Dec 2.

SINGAPORE - A 72-year-old man reported missing since Dec 2 has been found, said the police in an update on Dec 3.

The police had earlier on Dec 3 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Tay Seow Chiang, who was last seen near Block 110 Sengkang East Way – which is the address of Sengkang General Hospital – at 8.10pm on Dec 2.

Anyone with information was requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information would be kept strictly confidential, the police added.