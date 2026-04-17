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Police appeal for information on missing man, 69, last seen near Chinatown

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Mr Tin Tun was last seen near Chinatown on April 16 wearing a blue shirt.

Mr Tin Tun was last seen near Chinatown on April 16 wearing a blue shirt.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Laura Chia

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SINGAPORE – The police have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Tin Tun, 69, who was last seen in the vicinity of Chinatown on April 16.

He was heading towards Maxwell MRT station at about 2.50pm, they said in a statement on April 17.

He was wearing a blue shirt and a blue longyi, a traditional garment that ties at the waist.

Anyone with information may call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.