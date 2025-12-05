Police appeal for information on 69-year-old man last seen in Bukit Batok on Dec 1

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Mohamed Hashim Kassim, 69, was last seen in Bukit Batok on Dec 1.

SINGAPORE – The police on Dec 5 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Mohamed Hashim Kassim , 69 .

He was last seen in the vicinity of 50 Bukit Batok West Avenue 3 on Dec 1 at about 10am .

He was wearing an orange shirt, dark grey pants and slippers, said the police.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-Witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.