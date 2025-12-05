Straitstimes.com header logo

Police appeal for information on 69-year-old man last seen in Bukit Batok on Dec 1

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Mohamed Hashim Bin Kassim, 69, was last seen in Bukit Batok on Dec 1.

Mr Mohamed Hashim Kassim, 69, was last seen in Bukit Batok on Dec 1.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Ann Chen

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – The police on Dec 5 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Mohamed Hashim Kassim, 69.

He was last seen in the vicinity of 50 Bukit Batok West Avenue 3 on Dec 1 at about 10am.

He was wearing an orange shirt, dark grey pants and slippers, said the police.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-Witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

More on this topic
Police appeal for information on missing man, 57, last seen in Sembawang
Police appeal for information on missing 32-year-old man last seen in Sengkang
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.