Police appeal for information on 69-year-old man last seen in Bukit Batok on Dec 1
SINGAPORE – The police on Dec 5 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Mohamed Hashim Kassim, 69.
He was last seen in the vicinity of 50 Bukit Batok West Avenue 3 on Dec 1 at about 10am.
He was wearing an orange shirt, dark grey pants and slippers, said the police.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-Witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.