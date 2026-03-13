Police appeal for information on missing man, 68, last seen in Geylang Bahru three months ago

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Wong Hai Phang, 68, was last seen near Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre.

SINGAPORE – The police on March 13 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Wong Hai Phang, 68.

He was last seen near Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre on Dec 12, 2025, at about 6am .

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 , or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.