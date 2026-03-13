Straitstimes.com header logo

Police appeal for information on missing man, 68, last seen in Geylang Bahru three months ago

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Wong Hai Phang, 68, was last seen near Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre.

Mr Wong Hai Phang, 68, was last seen near Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Calista Wong

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – The police on March 13 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Wong Hai Phang, 68.

He was last seen near Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre on Dec 12, 2025, at about 6am.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

More on this topic
Man, 66, last seen in Ang Mo Kio on March 7, has been found
Found: 46-year-old woman who was last seen in Simei on Feb 21
See more on

Missing people

Police

Geylang

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.