Police appeal for information on missing man, 61, last seen at Marina Bay Sands
SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on Lau Kim Lok who was last seen at Marina Bay Sands on Aug 1.
The 61-year-old man was last seen in the vicinity of Marina Bay Sands at about 2.40pm that day and was wearing a navy blue polo T-shirt and grey bermuda shorts.
Anyone with information on him can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept confidential.