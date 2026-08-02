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Police appeal for information on missing man, 61, last seen at Marina Bay Sands

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Lau Kim Lok was last seen in the vicinity of Marina Bay Sands at about 2.40pm on Aug 1.

Lau Kim Lok was last seen in the vicinity of Marina Bay Sands at about 2.40pm on Aug 1.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Clay Lim

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on Lau Kim Lok who was last seen at Marina Bay Sands on Aug 1.

The 61-year-old man was last seen in the vicinity of Marina Bay Sands at about 2.40pm that day and was wearing a navy blue polo T-shirt and grey bermuda shorts.

Anyone with information on him can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept confidential.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.