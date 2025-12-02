Straitstimes.com header logo

Police appeal for information on missing man, 57, last seen in Sembawang

Mr Kumar Ramasamy, 57, was last seen in Sembawang on Nov 23.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Calista Wong

SINGAPORE – The police on Dec 2 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Kumar Ramasamy, 57.

He was last seen in the vicinity of Block 329 Sembawang Close, at about 10am on Nov 23.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-Witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

