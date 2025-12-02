Police appeal for information on missing man, 57, last seen in Sembawang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Kumar Ramasamy, 57, was last seen in Sembawang on Nov 23.

SINGAPORE – The police on Dec 2 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Kumar Ramasamy, 57.

He was last seen in the vicinity of Block 329 Sembawang Close , at about 10am on Nov 23.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-Witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.