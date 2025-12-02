Police appeal for information on missing man, 57, last seen in Sembawang
SINGAPORE – The police on Dec 2 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Kumar Ramasamy, 57.
He was last seen in the vicinity of Block 329 Sembawang Close, at about 10am on Nov 23.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-Witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.