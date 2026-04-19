Police appeal for information on missing man, 55, last seen in Bedok on April 13

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Mr Ng Choon Siong, 55, was last seen near Block 213 Bedok North Street 1.

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SINGAPORE – The police have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Ng Choon Siong, 55 , who was last seen in the vicinity of Bedok on April 13.

He was last seen wearing grey shorts and a grey T -shirt near B lock 213 Bedok North Street 1 at about 1pm that day , police said.

Anyone with information may call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.