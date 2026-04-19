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Police appeal for information on missing man, 55, last seen in Bedok on April 13

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Mr Ng Choon Siong, 55, was last seen near Block 213 Bedok North Street 1.

Mr Ng Choon Siong, 55, was last seen near Block 213 Bedok North Street 1.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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BNB Diviyadhaarshini

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SINGAPORE – The police have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Ng Choon Siong, 55, who was last seen in the vicinity of Bedok on April 13.

He was last seen wearing grey shorts and a grey T-shirt near Block 213 Bedok North Street 1 at about 1pm that day, police said.

Anyone with information may call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.