Police appeal for information on missing man, 42, last seen in Ubi

SINGAPORE – The police on Jan 6 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Leong Guang Ming , 42 .

Mr Leong was last seen near Ubi Avenue 1 at about 9.45am on Jan 5 .

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.