Straitstimes.com header logo

Police appeal for information on missing man, 42, last seen in Ubi

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Leong Guang Ming was last seen near Ubi Avenue 1 on Jan 5, 2026.

Mr Leong Guang Ming was last seen near Ubi Avenue 1 on Jan 5.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Alessia Mah

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – The police on Jan 6 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Leong Guang Ming, 42.

Mr Leong was last seen near Ubi Avenue 1 at about 9.45am on Jan 5.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

More on this topic
61-year-old man reported missing, last seen in Telok Kurau area
13-year-old Amber Lim found after being reported missing in Eunos
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.