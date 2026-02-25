Police appeal for information on missing man, 34, last seen in Novena

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Rishivan Patrick Ashogan was last seen near Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Feb 2.

SINGAPORE – The police on Feb 25 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Rishivan Patrick Ashogan , 34 .

He was last seen near Tan Tock Seng Hospital , in Novena, at about 9.30pm on Feb 2 .

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.