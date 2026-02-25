Straitstimes.com header logo

Police appeal for information on missing man, 34, last seen in Novena

Mr Rishivan Patrick Ashogan was last seen near Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Feb 2.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Alessia Mah

SINGAPORE – The police on Feb 25 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Rishivan Patrick Ashogan, 34.

He was last seen near Tan Tock Seng Hospital, in Novena, at about 9.30pm on Feb 2.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

