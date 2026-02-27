Man found after being reported missing in Tampines

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Zhang Jianying was reported missing after being last seen near Block 826 Tampines Street 81 on Feb 25.

SINGAPORE – A 21 -year-old man who was reported missing since Feb 25 has been found, said the police in an update on Feb 27.

The police had earlier on Feb 27 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Zhang Jianying , who was last seen near Block 826 Tampines Street 81 .

