Man found after being reported missing in Tampines

Mr Zhang Jianying was last seen near Block 826 Tampines Street 81 on Feb 25.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Alessia Mah

SINGAPORE – A 21-year-old man who was reported missing since Feb 25 has been found, said the police in an update on Feb 27.

The police had earlier on Feb 27 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Zhang Jianying, who was last seen near Block 826 Tampines Street 81.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

