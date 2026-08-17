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Police appeal for information on missing girl, last seen off Upper Serangoon Road

Iffah Nur Syaurah Abdullah was last seen near 42 Surin Avenue on July 30 at about 6.30am.

SINGAPORE – A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing since July 30 , with the police appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Iffah Nur Syaurah Abdullah was last seen near 42 Surin Avenue, off Upper Serangoon Road, at about 6.30am on that day, the police said in a statement on Aug 17.

She was wearing a black jacket and greyish - black pants .

Anyone with information on the missing girl can contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential.